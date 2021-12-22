Madison City Council should be meeting in person -- Tim Wagner

The Madison City Council doesn’t want to go back to in-person meetings until February and, in the case of some members, not until next May.

When do we say "enough is enough" about these people failing to do their jobs? These people are essentially phoning into work from their couches. The public schools are open but God forbid the City Council go back to in-person meetings.

There’s a mask mandate in Dane County. I’m sure most if not all of the council members have been vaccinated. I’m sure most if not all of them have been out and about meeting people in public indoor spaces or going to the store. I’m sure not one of them can say that they have sheltered in place since March of last year.

It's time for City Council members to get up off their couches and get back to in-person meetings starting next January and no later than that.

Tim Wagner, Madison