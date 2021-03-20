Madison City Council rushed to judge Paul Skidmore -- Al Rickey

Several Madison City Council members rushed to judgment of Ald. Paul Skidmore, District 9. He was accused of directing a sexually based comment toward a speaker during a virtual City Council meeting. Skidmore was blamed by select council members and summarily "convicted" by them via conjecture before any investigation.

The City Council allotted $10,000 to a tech firm to analyze the recorded Zoom meeting and affirm the reckless accusations. In the report just released, the tech firm admitted the analysis did not meet legal standards for admissible evidence in court. Yet some critical thinking was employed, and the report essentially concluded that several people could have uttered the slur, but it was unlikely Skidmore was the speaker. Skidmore has repeatedly denied the accusations.

Skidmore, one of the few advocates of common sense on the council, has been victimized by baseless and unfounded smears. The finger-pointing without evidence by some council members was irresponsible and defamatory. But then again, it serves their purpose: If the lie is repeated enough, it becomes the "truth."

Al Rickey, Madison