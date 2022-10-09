Madison can't fix climate alone -- Chris Unterberger

The recent report in the Sept. 28 State Journal titled "Report: City short on goals" details how the city of Madison is missing milestones it set for reducing emissions to address the climate crisis. The authors cite the city’s inability to develop “detailed strategies,” “reduce carbon emissions outside their borders” and “coordinate with other jurisdictions.”

I completely agree with that assessment -- which is why we need state-level policies to address the ever-looming climate crisis.

The Biden administration has passed unprecedented federal legislation to combat climate change, including a commitment to decarbonization of the economy by investing in clean energy. That includes grants, tax credits and infrastructure. The state of Wisconsin would be wise to seize this opportunity and huge sums to be proactive in building a clean energy future for future Wisconsinites.

I commend Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the rest of the Madison City Council for their commitment to investing in the future, especially their recent acceptance of federal funding to buy electric buses for the bus rapid transit system. But the city can only do so much on its own. It’s time for state lawmakers to pull their weight.

Chris Unterberger, Madison