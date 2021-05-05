Madison can't bare such high taxes -- Sheila Steeves

Madison residents get hit again. We have the highest "wheel tax" in the state, and now we property owners have received our new assessment cards. My assessment went up 6% for 2021. Last year it was 9%.
We as taxpayers have the right to know where this tax money if going. We have done no improvements to our home in the last two years except to mow the lawn. Maybe we should stop doing that, but then we would be fined by the city and pay more.
Come on Madison -- stop taxing people out of their homes and vehicles. Balance a budget with the money you have -- that's what we have to do. Drive Maple Grove Road on the West Side sometime -- the only smooth spot is a patch that was installed last year. The roads in this city are a joke.
Start putting the tax dollars to better uses and not pet projects for the mayor and City Council.
Sheila Steeves, Madison