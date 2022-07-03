Madison can't afford to lose Paisan's -- Karen Natoli

After years of neglecting needed repairs and upkeep, the owners a West Wilson Street building in Madison have caused there to be no other recourse than to tear the building down. Many tenants of this building have suffered losses due to the neglect. One notable tenant, Paisan's, is a Madison institution.

I can remember eating pasta in the iconic wooden high-backed booths at Paisan's restaurant in their original location back in the 1980s. Paisan's continued to thrive and serve the best pastas, pizzas and many other delectable meals for years in its current West Wilson Street location. Sitting on the patio or securing a table or booth overlooking the lake only added to the enjoyment of having a great meal there.

It would be a real shame to lose a Madison treasure such as Paisan's. I am hopeful that the owners of the building will do the right thing and reimburse Paisan's for their losses so the restaurant can move and continue to be a great place for Madison to go to eat.

Karen Natoli, Middleton