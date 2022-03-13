Madison can afford library, not raises -- David Ahrens

The Madison City Council’s approval of the first year’s operating budget for the new library at Reindahl Park has been more than a decade in the making. It will provide library and other city services to neighborhoods that have the most kids per household, the lowest income and the greatest concentration of immigrant families.

For a city government that never tires of talking about social equity and disparities, this is the best case where rhetoric translates into civic action.

Unfortunately, Alds. Keith Furman and Grant Foster talk about racial equity in city government but voted against the library, citing fear of a budget deficit in 2023. Yet they continue to strongly advocate for increasing the salary for City Council representatives from $16,000 to $65,000 with a rich benefit package. The million-dollar price tag for this grab has not deterred them from advocating for it.

It would be laughable if it were not a serious matter, but their stated reason for the proposed change was to improve racial equity in government. Voters had the good sense to defeat this proposal in an advisory referendum last year. Voters are willing to see their tax dollars spent on important services, not on politicians talking about social justice but actually grabbing city funds for themselves.

David Ahrens, Madison