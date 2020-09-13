 Skip to main content
Madison bus depot? It's about time -- Joe Boucher
Madison bus depot? It's about time -- Joe Boucher

Some years ago, I was honored to serve as chair of Madison's Economic Development Commission for three years.

Since that time, I have been trying to convince city leaders that the absence of a city bus depot is a serious shortcoming.

This is very personal for me. For many years, my younger brother, who is developmentally disabled, would bus from Marinette to visit us in Madison. In the earlier years, a bus depot was on West Washington Avenue. But it went away.

Imagine how troublesome it is to try to meet your vulnerable sibling at the bus stop on a city street? First, how do you track the bus? If you miss when the bus stops, where do the passengers go? It is problematic to miss them. With no shelter, what happens?

For a region priding itself on caring for vulnerable people, this is a huge hole that needs to be filled soon because it has existed for some time.

As this project winds itself through Madison's planning process, I for one will continue to emphasize the need to include the bus depot.

Joe Boucher, Madison

