Madison buildings need better design -- Paul Quinn

The pictorial rendering that accompanies the Oct. 14 State Journal article "Waterfront housing project moving forward" illustrates perfectly the unoriginal, repetitive, and t-e-d-i-o-u-s design that has become the "hallmark" of Madison multi-story construction today. Look around at the many construction sites in the city. It's like everything came out of the same kit (perhaps titled "Circumspect Design for the Frugal Property Developer").