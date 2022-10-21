Madison buildings need better design -- Paul Quinn

The pictorial rendering that accompanies the Oct. 14 State Journal article "Waterfront housing project moving forward" illustrates perfectly the unoriginal, repetitive, and t-e-d-i-o-u-s design that has become the "hallmark" of Madison multi-story construction today. Look around at the many construction sites in the city. It's like everything came out of the same kit (perhaps titled "Circumspect Design for the Frugal Property Developer").
But there is time to correct this monotony in the proposed project, at least. To distinguish it from its fellows -- and as an homage to its Soviet-style architectural heritage -- may I suggest a rooftop statue of Vladimir Lenin?
Surely Wisconsin's capital city can do better.
Paul Quinn, Madison