Recently, Madison lost three extraordinary citizens and friends: Jack and Marian Bolz and Anne Bolz.

For over 100 years, the Eugenie (Mayer) and Adolph Bolz family have contributed to the tapestry of the Madison community and to the lives of their family and many friends. Whether we realize it or not, the Bolz family has touched us all with their contributions to the cultural and nonprofit community.

As parents, the elder Bolz couple instilled love, kindness, compassion and philanthropy to their three children. These children and their spouses continued these values and gave them to their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as witnessed at the various visitations and memorials recently.

I feel completely inadequate to express the tremendous sorrow and loss I feel losing my dearest friends of over 55 years. Each brought different and cherished meaning to my life and to the lives of many others.

Personally, and as a member of the cultural Madison community and beyond, we have lost friends who can never be replaced. They will be remembered and loved forever.

Goodnight sweet princes and princesses. May a host of angels sing lullabies at your rest place.

I write these words with tremendous sorrow and everlasting respect.

Valerie Kazamias, Madison