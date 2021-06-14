Mad City Windows does excellent work -- David W. Cole

The letter in the June 8 State Journal "'Mad City' is lazy name for business," gratuitously attacked companies using “Mad City” in their name.

My wife and I are satisfied -- and repeat -- customers of Mad City Windows. We found their employees energetic, friendly, prompt and concerned that we should be absolutely satisfied with their products and their installation.

A note for anyone who might wonder: This endorsement is in no way solicited by Mad City Windows or any other "Mad City" company.

David W. Cole, Baraboo