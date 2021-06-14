 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mad City Windows does excellent work -- David W. Cole
0 comments

Mad City Windows does excellent work -- David W. Cole

  • 0

The letter in the June 8 State Journal "'Mad City' is lazy name for business," gratuitously attacked companies using “Mad City” in their name.

My wife and I are satisfied -- and repeat -- customers of Mad City Windows. We found their employees energetic, friendly, prompt and concerned that we should be absolutely satisfied with their products and their installation.

A note for anyone who might wonder: This endorsement is in no way solicited by Mad City Windows or any other "Mad City" company.

David W. Cole, Baraboo

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics