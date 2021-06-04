'Mad City' is lazy name for business -- Dave Edgerton

Q: What's the worst name for a business in Madison?
A: "Mad City ___."
Trite, unoriginal, lazy and totally lacking in imagination or creativity, and I always assume those adjectives describe the businesses that use the name.
I was born in Madison, and I don't know any natives or long-time residents who call Madison "Mad City." Only newbies think it's cute or clever. I'd guess dozens of businesses have used that name over the years, and not one of them stands out as memorable or exceptional.
Nothing is wrong with putting your last name on your business, unless you don't like your name. It indicates that your business is personal, and you are proud of it. And nothing is wrong with using a clever, descriptive or fanciful name, either. That indicates you want to stand out from the crowd.
But when you slap the name "Mad City" on it, it means that you want to be generic, and you are willing to be associated with a dozen other like-named businesses and the extremely annoying television commercial pitchmen who advertise their services. I won't be giving you my business.
Dave Edgerton, Madison