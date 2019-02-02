A writer of last Sunday's letter to the editor "President's lying is out of control" pleaded with readers to unite behind the idea the president is a pathological liar. By doing so, she claimed we can heal the divisiveness that permeates our country and avoid descending deeper into the maelstrom.

I assume the writer believes all other politicians adhere to the absolute truth, at all times, in all circumstances. No political figure would have the audacity to put other people’s lives in danger and then lie about it. No president would promise all Americans they could keep their health insurance if they knew it was a lie.

No political party would unconditionally accept lies, innuendos and uncorroborated testimony to prevent an otherwise qualified candidate, such at Brett Kavanaugh, from gaining a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court and, in the process, ruin his life.

Lies permeate our very existence. I fear no one is immune. I’m reminded of a famous quote, which I’ll take some liberties with.

Person A: "Would you lie if I gave you $100,000?"

Person B: "Yes."

Person A: "Would you lie if I gave you $10?"

Person B: "What kind of person do you think I am?"

Person A: “We’ve already established that, we’re simply haggling about price."

David Rizzo, Fitchburg