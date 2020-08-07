Luis Yudice's column on policing was refreshing -- Mark Condon

Retired assistant police chief Luis Yudice's column in last Sunday's newspaper, "Police reflect society and fill in the void," is the most reasoned and credible opinion to date in Madison's debate over policing reform. Policing is hard and often dangerous. Stereotyping and the many unreasonable demands and expectations imposed on officers only make that worse.
Yudice stressed thinking critically and debating honestly before changing public policies that may have unintended consequences as harmful as past anti-crime legislation. Critical thinking requires examining facts. Debate requires listening to opposing views. This is often lacking in Madison where the city's leaders are intimidated by loudly intolerant community groups. An example: The mayor's recent backtracking after being criticized for empathizing with stressed police officers working overtime. Where's the backbone?
Political expediency and inflexible ideology are the antitheses of good public policy. The far right of Wisconsin's Republican lawmakers exemplify this, but so does Madison's far left that dominates public policy discussions.
The recent protests and the Black Lives Matter movement represent a critical turning point for this divided nation and city. But protests must become sincere deliberation with inevitable compromise in search of balanced solutions.
Demagoguery and rigid ideology pose a far greater threat than policing because both use emotion to obscure thoughtful discussion.
Mark Condon, Madison
Early Morning Fishing
No WIFI
Up North
Concert not on the square
Campfire nights
Quarantine hair
World Naked Bike Ride
The cost of normal
A history of protesting
Strange summer
Social distance golf
Festival Fatigue
Quarantine Kitchen: Just order a pizza
Quarantine Kitchen: Gone in 23 seconds
Quarantine Kitchen: Secret ingredient
Quarantine Kitchen: 911
Quarantine Kitchen
Going the distance
Carry Out
Be prepared
Coronavirus
The bunny hill
Learning to ski
Hitting the slopes
The last straw
Iowa Caucus
Trivia night
Ice fishing for PFAS
New Year's Resolution
Christmas list
Baby Yoda
Hamilton
Shopping
Thanksgiving, with Oscar and Lewis
Holiday Tree
Airport
Winter is coming
Halloween
Favorite time of year
Pumpkin spice madness
F-35s
Yellow Jackets
Bus Rapid Transit
Oktoberfest
Ironman
Taste of Madison
Terrace Sunset
Sketchy
CBD
The last straw
Water Skiing
Heat Wave
Art Fair on the Square
Anyone for golf?
Shaking the lake
Go jump in a lake
Father's Day
Naked Bike Ride
Taco Time
Brat fest
In the garden
Mother's Day
Take a hike
Game of Thrones
Terrace Time
First farmers' market
The rent it too darn high
Mayor's race
Cheese Curds
St. Patrick's Day
Daylight saving time
Winter
Oscars
Februaries
Valentine's Day
Superbowl
Winter Olympics 2022
Majestic creatures
Curling on the lake
A silly Canadian sport
The joy of giving
Protesting
Tree Blasphemy
stuffed
Crazy Uncle
Mumbo Jumbo
Voting
Halloween
Dive Bar
Coffee App
Cycling city
Apple pickin'
Brunch
Downtown development
Craft cocktails
The middle of nowhere
77 square miles
Mendota Marsh
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!