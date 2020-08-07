You have permission to edit this article.
Luis Yudice's column on policing was refreshing -- Mark Condon
Retired assistant police chief Luis Yudice's column in last Sunday's newspaper, "Police reflect society and fill in the void," is the most reasoned and credible opinion to date in Madison's debate over policing reform. Policing is hard and often dangerous. Stereotyping and the many unreasonable demands and expectations imposed on officers only make that worse.

Yudice stressed thinking critically and debating honestly before changing public policies that may have unintended consequences as harmful as past anti-crime legislation. Critical thinking requires examining facts. Debate requires listening to opposing views. This is often lacking in Madison where the city's leaders are intimidated by loudly intolerant community groups. An example: The mayor's recent backtracking after being criticized for empathizing with stressed police officers working overtime. Where's the backbone?

Political expediency and inflexible ideology are the antitheses of good public policy. The far right of Wisconsin's Republican lawmakers exemplify this, but so does Madison's far left that dominates public policy discussions.

The recent protests and the Black Lives Matter movement represent a critical turning point for this divided nation and city. But protests must become sincere deliberation with inevitable compromise in search of balanced solutions.

Demagoguery and rigid ideology pose a far greater threat than policing because both use emotion to obscure thoughtful discussion.

Mark Condon, Madison

