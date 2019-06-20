As lieutenant governor of Wisconsin, Mandela Barnes receives an annual salary of about $80,000 and is first in line to become governor should anything prevent Gov. Tony Evers from serving. This is an incredible responsibility and should require someone serving in this capacity to have a squeaky clean record.
Let's look at how Barnes stacks up. He's delinquent on property taxes on a condo by around $2,200. He's delinquent in the payment of traffic tickets, which he states he was unaware that he owed. And apparently he doesn't drive himself because the Wisconsin State Patrol has been his chauffeur.
Barnes is 32 years old and obviously has not developed a responsible fiscal system to manage his own life, yet he managed to ride Gov. Evers' coattails into office where he could possibly be put into a position to manage all of our lives. Who vetted him? Who had the responsibility of saying maybe he wasn't a good choice for his current position? The red flags were obvious, and the possible candidates were many. Why Barnes?
Maybe our new state motto should be, "Wake up, Wisconsin."
Nancy Wild, Columbus