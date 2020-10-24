 Skip to main content
Lowery will better serve District 37 -- Laura Gottlieb
State Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown, failed to show up for a virtual candidates’ forum last week. What does this mean?

Is Rep. Jagler so confident that he’ll win that he doesn’t need to show up? Is he afraid of talking with voters? 

Whatever the answer, Rep. Jagler’s behavior is frustrating to voters.

His work as a state legislator is poor. He refuses to respond to the League of Women Voters’ questionnaire on where he stands on statewide issues. He shows no independent thinking and votes however Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, tells him to.

I urge all voters in the 37th Assembly District to give up on the incumbent and vote for Abigail Lowery. Her two terms as a DeForest village trustee show her to be enthusiastic, communicative, positive, committed and people-oriented. Assembly District 37 deserves a representative who will work hard for everyone.

Laura Gottlieb, Madison

