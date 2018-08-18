The debate over raising the required miles per gallon for new vehicles in Sunday’s Opinion section is another example of a false moral equivalence.

Myron Ebell: More realistic fuel economy rule would cut traffic fatalities and lower car prices WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has proposed to halt the steady increases in auto fuel economy standards that were part of backroom deal…

Myron Ebell, a member of President Donald Trump's transition team, argued the lighter vehicles needed to meet fuel economy standards would lead to more fatalities. If decreasing highway fatalities was really the agenda of the Trump administration, more effective, logical steps could include lowering legal limits for alcohol while driving, funding rehabilitation for opioid and other addictions, lowering speed limits and providing more public mass transit.

The last four years have been the four hottest on record in human history, with 2017 being the hottest. Climate change is here, and it’s going to get worse. Hiding our heads in the sands under the auspices of safety is not in the long-term public interest.

Ebell is a longtime climate change denier, with a background in philosophy and political theory, not science. He is chairman of the “Cooler Heads Coalition,” whose mission is focused on dispelling the "myths of global warming." This ignores the probable planetary impacts our descendants will be left to adapt to.

His views are often used as a “balance” against the scientific consensus. Two opinions don’t mean two truths. Juxtapose unsound opinions with reality at everyone's peril.

Jed Downs, Cross Plains