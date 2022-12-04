Lower taxes won't stem brain drain -- Max Coller

Facts are troublesome things. They don't often support wishful thinking.

The Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly appear to be wishing for some facts that might support their recently proposed tax cuts. This wish was expressed is the idea that if we just cut taxes, more workers and young people will come to Wisconsin.

This wish would primarily benefit their most cherished campaign contributors, the wealthiest 1%. The young people I teach don't tell me they are leaving Wisconsin for Minnesota, Colorado, Washington, Oregon or California after graduation because the taxes are lower in those states. On the contrary, they are leaving for higher-taxation states because the political climate in those states belongs in this century.

In those states, women have control over their own bodies. Natural resources like clean drinking water are valued. Voters get to choose their political representatives. The wealthy pay their fair share. Teachers are respected.

Instead of wasting money on a "free speech" survey, a more useful survey would ask every graduating student from the UW System why they are leaving Wisconsin after the hardworking taxpayers of the state have paid for their college education.

Max Coller, Monona