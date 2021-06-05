Lower standards won't help equity -- Peter Anderson

Elizabeth Beyer wrote an excellent article May 23 article, "Altered high school honors system leads to questions." It was about the school district’s decision to phase out honors classes because Black students are not proportionately represented.

This raises one further point.

Parents, students question 'one size fits all' approach in Madison push for earned honors “We’re missing a big group of kids who could do the work. We’ve intimidated them into thinking ‘Oh no, no this is not for you,’” said Gloria Ladson-Billings, president of the National Academy of Education and ardent supporter of earned honors.

Because the legacy of racism has fractured too many Black families, their children often arrive on their first day in school far behind other kids from intact families, both white and Black, who value education.

Due to the Madison School District’s inability to help those kids from challenging circumstances catch up, it ought not be surprising that by high school Black students are underrepresented in honors classes. Only around 10% of Black students read at grade level, a tragedy the district is responsible for. It serves no one well to call this "Black excellence."

The best way to rectify the situation is not to lower standards for honors classes by only requiring a grade of C and permitting retaking tests.