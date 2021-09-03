Lower speed limits won't make us safer -- David Kiekbusch

Speed limits on certain streets, such as Whitney Way in Madison, are being reduced soon.
The current 30 mph speed limit is not the problem. Those who speed well over the existing speed limit, with little enforcement, are the problem.
Reducing the speed limit to 25 mph is not practical for a feeder street. It will likely be less safe as the perpetual speeders will become more impatient with those following the speed limit, using erratic driving to get around the slower vehicles. That will put pedestrians, bicyclists and other motor vehicles in increased danger.
The city of Madison needs to rethink what the problem really is.
David Kiekbusch, Madison