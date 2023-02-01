Lower sales tax for fairer system -- Bill Dagnon

The Wisconsin Legislature is discussing changes in our tax system. To support our public services, Wisconsinites pay property, income, sales, excise and other taxes. But everyone should look at all taxes as income taxes because for most families that's where the money comes from.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy published a report, "Who Pays? A Distributional Analysis of the Tax Systems in All 50 States," in 2018, based on 2017 property, sales and income taxes. In Wisconsin, taxes as a percent of family income were around 10% for most families, except for the wealthiest. The richest 5% paid 8.5% of their family income in taxes, and the richest 1% paid only 7.7%

For the poorest Badgers, sales taxes make up of large percent of the their tax bill. So that is the place to cut. That benefits all taxpayers and may bring some shoppers from neighboring states with higher sales taxes. A fairer system must change income taxes by adding tax brackets for the richest 5% and 1% so they are paying closer to 10% of their household income in taxes.

The Legislative Fiscal Bureau should add up all 2022 Wisconsin taxes as a percent of household income and present that to the public. Then we can see what a fairer system could look like.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo

