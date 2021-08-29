Lower limits won't stop speeders -- Paul Mickey

I was sorry to see on the news the other day that the city of Madison is doubling down on its recent policy of lowering speed limits. They plan to add even more streets to the 25 mph limits already imposed on East Washington Avenue and other parts of town.
What they fail to realize is all they're doing is penalizing drivers who obey the speed laws and drive safely. The street racers, the people on their cell phones going 10 miles over the speed limit, and those who feel they're above the law are still speeding and are going to keep doing so regardless of what the limit is on one street or another. The only thing that will stop these groups is enforcement of the already existing limits.
The Madison Police Department and city has made some effort towards this but it's not a consistent one and the speeders have already figured out where and when they can get away with driving recklessly. Instead of copying small towns like Pardeeville or Portage with low speed limits, city officials and the police should pay attention to their enforcement techniques.
Bringing traffic to a crawl and penalizing everyone for the bad apples is unfair and unrealistic.
Paul Mickey, Madison