Lower limits make drivers reckless -- Larry Dobie

I just finished watching the Ken Burns documentary on Prohibition. It points out the origins of the 18th Amendment were honorable, with the hope to reduce drunkenness.
But the unintended consequences were bootlegging and a nation of lawbreakers and hypocrites. I see an analogy with Madison’s reduced speed limits.
I am a good soldier in that I try to adhere to the posted speed limits. At the same time, I’ve been passed on the right and passed in turning lanes on residential streets and tailgated while going the limit. Reduced speed limits are honorable, but they have the unintended consequence of making drivers more frustrated and reckless.
People who ignored the old limits will not be swayed by the lower limits. Just check with the innocent couple leaving the Dairyland Restaurant on Cottage Grove Road in Madison where the limit had been reduced.
Larry Dobie, Madison