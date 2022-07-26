 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Lower limits don't deter speeders -- Michael R. Anderson

I recently read that the city of Madison is lowering the speed limit on portions of East Washington Avenue and will reduce speeds on other roads as well.

People may wonder if this really accomplishes anything. As a frequent user of Whitney Way, I can tell you that when the speed there was lowered from 30 mph to 25 mph, I noticed an immediate change.

Before, people often drove five to 10 miles an hour over the speed limit. Now they drive 10 to 15 miles an hour over the limit.

Quite an improvement.

Michael R. Anderson, Madison

