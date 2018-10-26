I find it curious that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan glossed over lowering Mendota lake levels, when they announced $18 million in funding to mitigate future floods.

$18 million in Dane County 2019 budget to mitigate, prepare for future flooding On Tuesday, Parisi announced the plan, which will include funds for recovery from the devastating rains on Aug. 20, current and future lake-level management and new practices to encourage storm water absorption and detention moving forward.

About $9 million of that will be used to buy cropland and return it to prairie. That sounds like a shell game to me. Operating Lake Mendota at the lower end of the 6-inch limit could store more water, now, without costing a dime. If it is a matter of convenience versus catastrophe, we’re much better off erring on the side of avoiding catastrophe.

Maybe the money would be better spent extending piers and dredging the channel serving upper Yahara River business ventures. Thank you, Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, for dealing with this problem directly. The Yahara Lakes Advisory Group has met already without success. It sounds more like a problem of political representation or bias than it is maintaining adequate storage.

The cost of avoiding millions of dollars in property damage is well worth the relative inconvenience to a much smaller, though vocal, subset of recreational Lake Mendota boat owners. Let’s start the lake level discussion focused there.

Liz Detamore, Madison