Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway should consider flying American flags every day at half staff on all public flag poles in Madison as a sign of respect for victims of mass shootings -- until our state government passes meaningful gun control legislation.

May Madison lead our state and nation in honoring victims of mass shootings as well as those who may be future victims of these tragedies that could be preventable.

It is senseless to lower and raise flags every other week to honor victim after victim as mass shootings continue. Therefore, why not keep the flags at half staff every day, until responsible legislation is passed?

May decency, compassion and common sense finally prevail.

Ken Richardson, Madison

