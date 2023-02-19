Your vote is your voice -- use it or lose it.

Did you realize that the Feb. 21 Supreme Court primary is an open election, with no designated party candidates? You vote for one of the four people running. Two of the candidates are considered progressive, and two are conservative. The two top vote getters will face each other in the election on April 4 to decide who will become the next Supreme Court justice.

Traditionally, turnout for spring elections is very low. Turnout was only 12% in the 2018 Supreme Court primary. In Mazomanie, where I live, this primary is the only race on the ballot. So other races won't draw people to the polls to increase turnout.

The low turnout means that the few are making decisions for the many, but it also magnifies the power of each individual vote.

The next Wisconsin Supreme Court will make decisions affecting all of us, including decisions on reproductive health, voting rights and fair maps. These are issues I care deeply about. So I plan to vote for one of the progressive candidates.

This is a very important election, so use your vote and voice on Feb. 21 and again on April 4.

Donna Huntington, Mazomanie

