Low testosterone isn't the problem -- Guy Thorvaldsen

Dana Milbank’s column last Wednesday skewered Tucker Carlson’s promotion of "laser tanning" men’s genitals to bolster testosterone. But while it is true that many American men -- young and old -- are adrift, lacking purpose and ambition, flagging testosterone is not the cause.

First, traditionally male jobs -- manufacturing and agriculture -- have been gutted by technology and outsourcing. But at the same time, well-paying trades are desperate for workers. What gives? Class comes into play and too many parents are pushing sons into college. College is fine, but as a community college English instructor (and former carpenter), I saw many ill-placed young men foundering, paying tuition instead of being paid to train as a skilled, highly paid tradesperson.

Second, many white men have lost privileged, free passes to jobs, and now compete with women and racial minorities on equal footing.

The result? Legions of men sitting at computers all day, moving money around and hawking stuff made in other countries. At home, they play video games. The results? Anger, depression, addiction, prolonged adolescent, domestic violence and ego-boosting gun ownership: perfect recruits for Carlson’s autocratic buddies.

Men need to redefine their place in today’s world. Invested fathers and mentors can help, guiding men to their best and true selves.

Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison