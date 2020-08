Low pay is factor in teacher shortage -- Donna Silver

I commend UW-Madison’s School of Education for launching their ambitious "Teacher Pledge" initiative. The Teacher Pledge gives financial aid to students studying to become public school teachers, and should address Wisconsin’s teacher shortage as well as increase teacher diversity.

UW-Madison unveils loan forgiveness program to keep teachers in Wisconsin Funded entirely by private donors, the program forgives some or all of education students' loans after they teach in a Wisconsin school for three or four years.

I wonder, though, if the Teacher Pledge gets at the root of the teacher shortage. Many talented students avoid a career in teaching because teachers lack autonomy and are underpaid.

The lack of autonomy has been a burgeoning problem. Many teachers are disaffected by endless classroom bureaucracy, the scripted lesson plans and the high-stake tests. Little space is left for real teaching, the kind that inspires students to love learning. Unfortunately, education departments and the Department of Public Instruction have helped create these oppressive conditions. I hope they will someday see the benefits in nurturing teacher autonomy.

The second reason that many good students shun teaching is low pay. To solve this second problem, the public needs to give more generous support to public school teachers. I suspect, though, that pay will start to increase once teachers gain respect by being professionals rather than cogs in an educational bureaucracy. The two disincentives, in other words, may be connected.

Donna Silver, Madison