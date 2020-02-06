Low interest rates are tax on savers -- R.K. (Bernie) Rhodes

From the late 1960s to the early 2000, savers received about 3% or more interest on certificates of deposit. But with the dot-com crash in 2001, the Federal Reserve decided easy money was needed to re-fire the economy.
Interest rates were dropped below 1%, thereby confiscating savers usual income to be reallocated elsewhere. This allowed Wall Street to over-leverage the housing market through 2008 and took the world banking system to the brink of collapse.
The solution was to lower rates further, making it easier to prop up failing bank’s balance sheets and boost consumer confidence by inflating the stock market.But most had to deal with increased job insecurity and received no interest on liquid reserves. Finally, after a decade of this regressive policy, the FED allowed interest rates to start slowly rising to help get savers back in the game.
What a fake out. With the tariff-induced slowdown in worldwide growth and the president's hectoring to lower interest rates, Wall Street threw a fit a year ago, and the FED blinked and began lowering interest rates again. Who knows where the floor will be this time? Negative interest rates anyone?
R.K. (Bernie) Rhodes, Madison