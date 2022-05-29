Low-income people deserve tax cuts -- Richard Potter

The Republican Party has become the party of death.

They allow corporations to poison our air, water and land in the name of short-term profit despite the long-term costs. The Republican Party kowtows to its corporate overlords who want a large pool of cheap, poorly educated labor who don’t have the critical thinking skills to realize they are being taken advantage of.

Wages haven’t kept up with inflation. Workers are not rewarded for the increase in productivity of their labors. Tax breaks go to the top 1%. Trickle-down economics has been a massive fraud on the public.

I propose a new economic experiment: For one decade, give the tax breaks to the bottom end of the scale. Instead of parking the money in their investment accounts, the money will be spent on goods and services, providing more and more well-paying jobs. Corporate profits will rise with the increased sales, and the top 1% will still see their wealth increase. But at the same time, the quality of life for all Americans will improve.

A rising tide floats all boats, not just the wealthy ones.

Richard Potter, Fitchburg