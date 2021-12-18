 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Low bail is danger, not open carry -- Joe Tripalin
0 comments

Low bail is danger, not open carry -- Joe Tripalin

  • 0

The gist of Ion Meyn's column, "Verdict emboldens jumpy trigger fingers," in last Sunday's newspaper was that the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal will embolden people to openly carry guns and use them to kill people, then claim self-defense.

What nonsense.

This is just like the many articles the State Journal published years ago after approval of concealed carry in the state, saying shootouts would leave blood in the streets. Of course, that never happened.

Now the State Journal is at it again, running a nonsensical left-wing column meant to stir people up over a situation that will never materialize. What has materialized is that lenient bail is putting hard core criminals back on the streets to victimize people.

Why not run some stories about all the problems of bail reform instead of running a ridiculous column about gun control just to rev up liberal readers.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics