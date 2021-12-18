Low bail is danger, not open carry -- Joe Tripalin

The gist of Ion Meyn's column, "Verdict emboldens jumpy trigger fingers," in last Sunday's newspaper was that the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal will embolden people to openly carry guns and use them to kill people, then claim self-defense.

What nonsense.

This is just like the many articles the State Journal published years ago after approval of concealed carry in the state, saying shootouts would leave blood in the streets. Of course, that never happened.

Now the State Journal is at it again, running a nonsensical left-wing column meant to stir people up over a situation that will never materialize. What has materialized is that lenient bail is putting hard core criminals back on the streets to victimize people.

Why not run some stories about all the problems of bail reform instead of running a ridiculous column about gun control just to rev up liberal readers.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland