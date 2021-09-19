 Skip to main content

Loving neighbor as self applies to unborn -- Michael Varda
Loving neighbor as self applies to unborn -- Michael Varda

The Sept 10. letter to the editor "Anti-abortion laws are not Christian" chastised some Christians who assert that their faith requires their support of the recent Texas anti-abortion law. The letter contended that Jesus said nothing specifically about abortion and the commandment against killing does not apply to “embryos.”

This argument is too narrow and literal, avoiding the full meaning of the breadth of Jesus’ teaching in words and actions that superseded the Old Testament’s legalistic commands. Jesus called all of us to go beyond. He called to not only love God, but also to love one’s neighbor as oneself, without limitation. Full love of neighbor cannot reasonably deny the “neighbor” the most basic opportunity to be born into human life.

If you love yourself, then inherently you must love your own human existence -- which was given to you by parents who committed to your potential to become a human being. In that light, does the letter reject the “golden rule” -- that is, treating a “neighbor” as one would want to be treated, including the gifting of life itself?

Michael Varda, Madison

