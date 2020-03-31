Love may yet overcome coronavirus -- Kalyani Rama
Love may yet overcome coronavirus -- Kalyani Rama

Some people have blamed bat soup in China or biological weapons for the coronavirus. I do not believe in these conspiracy theories. We all have brought this on us.

We actually lost our humanity a long time back. Only shame was left. Now we have lost that too by hoarding tissue rolls, masks, sanitizers and soaps. With extreme nearsightedness, President Donald Trump is guiding the country through a minefield like Mr. Magoo, the cartoon character.

The only winners in this catastrophe are our dogs -- at last they are getting to stay by the side of their owners 24/7. The sky is dark, and we are scared. Still, somehow, a faint light is shining in the sky. I spotted my first Robin on a recent walk -- spring has come to frigid Wisconsin.

I found kids’ chalk scribbling on the path, “Neighbors, we miss you!” I long every day for human touch -- but I saw somebody unknown taking books from our little free library. Love is not yet lost.

Kalyani Rama, Madison

