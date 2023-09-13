Thank you to the State Journal for the coverage about the terrible noise at the recent Wisconsin Badgers football game. Sadly, we have experienced the same horrific noise levels for several years at the UW basketball games.

The basketball games, too, feature a DJ playing obnoxious music. Advertisements bling on and off everywhere including the back of the basket, which is so distracting while watching the game. An annoying red spotlight circles the room continually during breaks. The only time that it is quiet and enjoyable is when the game starts.

Once we hosted a Chinese student at a game, and he said, “Wow, this is like being inside a video game.”

The athletic department’s revenues should go down if it is insensitive to its primary revenue source: older fans. What is the percent of older adults buying season tickets at UW athletic events? Maybe 70%? Even college students complain about the noise.

Thank heavens for the UW Marching Band. When they play, it is wonderful and reminds us of the great experience games were in the past.

After more than 30 years of season tickets for basketball with our close friends, we have dropped them this year.

On Wisconsin.

Martha A. Taylor, Madison