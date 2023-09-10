Something must be done about the loud music at the Wisconsin Badgers football games, or they will wreck it for the fans.

A couple next to me -- 47-year season ticket holders -- had to leave the game at halftime because they were feeling ill due to the loud music. They are selling their tickets.

I am not opposed to loud music because I go to many concerts. But this is not a concert. At one point my Apple watch registered 100 decibels, and we were in section C on the 10-yard line -- about 100 yards away from the speakers.

Please be respectful of the longtime fans and turn down the music and frequency.

Todd Fitzgerald, Milwaukee