The Wisconsin Badgers game day experience at UW-Madison took a big step backward off the field on Saturday.

If the goal of the commotion of the music and noise from a DJ was to make being at the stadium more of a draw than watching on TV, this plan was a big fail. The Van Wagner sports production company sold UW staff a Bud Light strategy. Badgers football fans want an opposite experience than what was provided Saturday.

The fans are at Camp Randall to watch a football game. The loudness of the scoreboard noise is going to make watching on TV a greater draw than watching at Camp Randall. Please turn the volume way down and ditch the DJ. The noise level needs to decrease by a tremendous amount to improve the Camp Randall fan experience.

A question that I bet coach Luke Fickell can answer with a big "no" is, "Did this extreme level of noise improve the execution of your game plan to help you and your staff communicate with the Badgers players and the referees?"

On Wisconsin.

Mark Woodruff, Fitchburg