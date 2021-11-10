 Skip to main content

Lots of women agree with Rodgers -- Sinikka Santala

A lot of women agree with Aaron Rogers.

The Green Bay Packers’ quarterback misled people in stating that he was immunized. But his reasoning left many women to agree with him. When he said, "I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body," many of us women agreed with him. Right on, Aaron.

We have been saying for decades that our choices about our bodies are our own, and we should not acquiesce to some others who tell us what to do. Unfortunately, this ability to make choices about our own bodies is increasingly limited by many state legislatures and even possibly the U.S. Supreme Court.

Sinikka Santala, Madison

