Lots of people see biased system -- Heather Shatdal

The problem with siloing the “Black perspective” (in this case, of the Rittenhouse verdict) is that it colludes in presenting Black Americans, comprising 46.8 million or about 12% of the American population , as a solitary, unallied, forsaken group. This suggests Blacks are the only Americans enraged by these biases in all our systems. It implies these biases are for Blacks alone to suffer and for Blacks alone to solve.

Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber are proof to the contrary. They were not at home hoarding white privilege but outside on a gun-filled Kenosha street, standing in support of Jacob Blake and in defiance against our biased American systems. Their lives were taken for that. As we have seen in the protests ever since the recorded, abhorrent murder of George Floyd, the Black perspective has immense company, and its body is only growing. A more appropriate title and focus for an article would have been: “Great percentage of Americans see biased system in verdict.”