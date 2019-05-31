For many years I traveled Highway 151 between Sun Prairie and Madison. I often wondered about the farm that was located just outside of Sun Prairie. It was the charming little house with the brick and wood exterior and cute green shutters that I found the most interesting.
I have always loved the architecture of older homes. So I was shocked and saddened by the article in Sunday's paper about the city of Sun Prairie's plan to burn down the buildings on this property. The farmhouse dates back to the Civil War.
I do not live in Sun Prairie, so this was the first I heard of it. If a fundraiser or Go Fund Me page had been started to save this piece of history, I would gladly have contributed.
Just weeks ago, people in Madison were upset that one of the last historic homes on State Street was damaged by being painted black. They realize that it is not just the history of these buildings, but also the architecture that should be preserved. I do hope the city of Sun Prairie can find a way to save at least a part of this lovely and historically significant little jewel.
Donna Mather, Marshall