Loss of glaciers is devastating -- Tom Umhoefer

In the summer of 1972, I was 21 and entering my senior year at Iowa State. I took a trip with my brother, Bob, my sister, Mary, and her husband, Terry, up from Boulder, Colorado, into the Canadian Rockies. We backpacked in Glacier National Park and drove the Going-to-the-Sun highway, marveling at the craggy mountains and the dazzling white glaciers.

On Jan. 7, the State Journal reported that two-thirds of our world’s glaciers will be gone by 2100. Google tells me that those in Glacier National Park might be gone in decades. The photos Terry took in 1972 should be placed in a museum, along with extinct species such as the passenger pigeon, the dodo and the ivory-billed woodpecker.

It is very sad that Glacier Park’s ice is a lost cause. Perhaps, like the swift recovery of Mount St. Helen’s blast zone, what was glacier may someday become home to a diverse eco-community.

The air is warming, changing everything. Here in Dane County, geese migration has been disrupted and song birds return sooner, even as their numbers drop.

It’s all about human-burned carbon, which causes an ever-changing climate. This will not settle into a “new normal” until we stop increasing our emissions.

Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton

