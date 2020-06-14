Looting was injustice to store owners -- Kevin Foreyt

“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere” -- Martin Luther King.

I was on State Street this last Sunday early afternoon while walking and biking, supported a local establishment and read this quote in a mural.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Sadly, I saw a lot of injustice on display: broken and boarded up businesses owned by Asians, Hispanics, blacks and whites. These business owners and their employees will have a hard time buying groceries and paying rent, let alone the lost tax revenue that will not be there for the social funding that we are told is needed. The rioters achieved the coveted “color blind society.”

Officials bent over backward explaining that the rioters were a small minority of the group, and that we cannot blame the violence on the peaceful protesters, who clearly had a reason to be there.

I get that and believe it. Couldn’t the multitude of peaceful protesters have intervened to help protect their neighbor’s property?

As a former volunteer EMT and someone who has done a police ride-along, the officers that I have interacted with were professional, conscientious and did amazing work under all conditions. It is not fair to paint all police officers as evil because of the actions of a few. The same is true of protesters.