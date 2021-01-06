Looting, vandalism can't be tolerated -- Edith Sylvester

A merchant used to be able to open a store on State Street in Madison or many other places and be confident he could start a successful business. That was before the days of the "perpetually offended," who have long since gone from peacefully marching to protesting violently, destroying property and looting.
It is time to face the reality that this behavior is not going to go away. It is time for every mayor and governor to mandate that anyone caught on camera destroying property or looting be given a mandatory five years in prison. Put cameras everywhere -- out of reach of vandals -- from cemeteries to churches to businesses and homes. Most cellphones have cameras, and those catching these acts of violence on cameras should be rewarded for turning them over to police.
In addition, the National Guard should be on high alert and called at the possibility of a violent outbreak. It is the duty of every elected official to protect the people. Put an end to the senseless destruction that has become all too common in our divided and now pandemic-plagued country. This destructive, illegal, insane behavior has been allowed to go on year after year for decades.
Enough.
It is time to get this done.
Edith Sylvester, Middleton