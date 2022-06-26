 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Look into Johnson for fake electors -- Jeffrey Theisen

High treason is defined as: the offense of attempting to overthrow the government of one's country or of assisting its enemies in war specifically.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, should be investigated for trying to provide fake electors to Vice President Mike Pence before the Jan. 6 congressional session to certify Joe Biden's 2020 election win. The action proves that Johnson was working with a group of Donald Trump's allies to overturn the legitimate election of Biden.

Now the question is: Does the action Johnson took to provide the fake electors meet the definition of high treason? Is this the type of person we want helping to run our government?

Jeffrey Theisen, Sun Prairie

