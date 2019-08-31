The "pro-life" and "pro-choice" sides are passionate, energetic people engaging in one the most important issues of the day: abortion.
May I suggest and openly invite the two groups to find common ground. The common ground resides outside of the nine months in the womb.
The group could be called "pro-life choices." Working together, these energetic people could raise the dignity and rights of women and choices made prior to conception. They can raise the responsibilities and rights of the male part of the equation. They can improve the social and economic situation of children after being born in this world.
Then, maybe after working together, we can debate, discuss and take care of the nine months in the womb.
Thomas Yager, Fitchburg