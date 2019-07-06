A June 28 letter to the editor proclaimed that if Mary were alive today, Jesus could have been aborted.
The author seems to imply that abortions did not happen before abortions were legalized -- almost like the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision is the reason women have abortions. This is simply false.
Abortions, both spontaneous and induced, have always been with us. Some methods include using toxins, such as crocodile and mouse feces, or pennyroyal tea. Other methods include inserting objects into the vagina or uterus. Jumping, or being shaken or beaten was also used to abort a pregnancy. A court doctor for Emperor Claudius had a specific recipe which included opium that seems to still be in use in some parts of the world.
We don't know what Mary would have done today, but we do know that making abortions illegal and unsafe causes countless harm to many women and girls.
Kristine Lamont, Madison