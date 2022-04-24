Logic of big lie makes no sense -- Gary Tribbey

Each day we become more aware that a significant percentage of Republicans are ethically challenged. Now you can add logically challenged to the list as well.

The "big lie" lunacy keeps going on and on like the Energizer bunny, even though multiple lawsuits have rejected this charade and no proof has ever been presented.

Common sense alone would show the big lie is nonsensical. Do you really believe the Democratic Party, which at times runs a keystone cop operation, has the skill to pull off a voter fraud of this magnitude. Seriously? A voter fraud that covered every state and would involve tens of thousands of people, not all Democrats, and no one has talked?

If the Democratic Party had somehow perfected a totally undetectable way to change votes, why did they only use this power on the presidential race? Why not totally take over the Senate by 30 seats, the House by 200 seats and sweep governorships and state legislatures as well. It was the same ballot. Why implement this scheme on only one race? Duh.

Those who believe this Republican and FOX-led tripe apparently can’t think for themselves and should not be allowed out in public without supervision.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie