A question must be burning in the minds of most voters right now: Just how did we arrive at this place where one of our two major political parties actively strives to subvert the will of the majority, suppresses voter turnout via voter ID, and restricts access to the polls while egregiously gerrymandering the voting districts so that a mere 45 percent of the vote yields close to a 65 percent majority in the Legislature? How did this happen?
The answer is quite simple. We’re here because of people like the writer of the letter to the editor in last Sunday's newspaper "Liberal protesters have gone too far." The writer chose to express not one iota of concern over the blatantly undemocratic behaviors of the GOP outlined above. Instead, the writer opted to condemn his fellow citizens for exercising their constitutional right to peacefully assemble and protest this draconian behavior by our elected officials.
Blind allegiance and lockstep conformity to political parties and ideologies is how we got here.
David Vogt, Fitchburg