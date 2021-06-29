Locker room leak offers good lessons -- Korey Feiner

Last week’s Badgers basketball locker room leak is a great learning opportunity for young athletes. Beyond the news of the fracture among the team,a few important lessons will help athletes in sports and beyond.
The sanctity of the locker room or clubhouse is the most sacred rule in sports. I understand that we as adults have done a terrible job policing how kids use phones. But when you are among teammates and coaches, turn it off and put it away. Enjoy the camaraderie -- the cellphone apps will be there when competition is over.
Next, a coach is not a buddy. Just like parents and teachers aren’t buddies. They are authority figures. And someday when you have a boss, they likely won’t be your drinking buddy, either. That’s OK. Don’t play for your coaches approval. Play for their respect. Play for the respect of your teammates. That’s more rewarding than a personal relationship with your coach.
Lastly, it’s not always a coach's fault if the season isn’t going the way you expect. Look in the mirror and look to your teammates. That’s who plays the game. Captains lead the team and set the tone. Not the coach.