A humanitarian crisis has developed at some of our state prisons, according to the recent article "Inside Waupun Correctional Institution’s ‘nightmare’ lockdown."

During a lockdown, programming is cancelled, as are visits from loved ones. People are confined to their cells for 22 or 23 hours per day. WISDOM (a statewide network of social justice organizations) reached out to the Department of Corrections about the Waupun lockdown, and about a similar situation at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

We were told that the department no longer uses the term “lockdown,” but rather calls it “modified movement.” We were told that the lockdowns were not the result of severe personnel shortages, but that they were safety measures. We were further told that showers are granted once per week, phone calls are offered every day, and (at Green Bay) video visitation is available in certain areas of the institution.

This happened during the extreme heat of this summer, with no air conditioning. The health and mental health of most people who will be returning to our communities are at stake. Much like solitary confinement, extended lockdowns are torture. These are supposed to be correctional facilities, not places of endless, escalating punishment.

James Morgan, Madison, organizer, MOSES (Madison Organizing in Strength, Equity and Solidarity for Criminal Justice Reform)