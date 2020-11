Locally sourced meat is still cruel -- Charlie Talbert

The State Journal's Oct. 25 story “Lack of butchers chokes farm-to-table connection” makes the case that cruelty is fine as long as it’s locally sourced.

It promotes the idea that big agriculture’s environmental harm would be fixed with smaller slaughterhouses closer to home. Experience shows otherwise.

In 2013, the village of Black Earth voted to remove a small slaughter facility -- managed by one of the promoters featured in Sunday’s article -- from the community after repeated citizen complaints about bad odors and huge piles of animal entrails poured into garbage trucks. Overflows of animal waste and byproducts created problems at the wastewater treatment plant that serves the village and area communities.